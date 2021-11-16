How to protect your information while working from home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With a lot of people still working remotely and some companies making it permanent, security experts are raising alarms to make sure businesses and employees keep their information safe.

Tom Patterson from Unisys said that business systems in an office building have more security in place. When you’re working on just a run-of-the-mill internet connection, you’re more vulnerable.

He suggested segregating your Wi-Fi so your work devices don’t operate on the same platforms as your personal ones. He also recommended locking your devices and changing passwords, making sure to always have different passwords for work and home.