GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A campaign is underway across the country called National Passenger Safety Awareness Week.

The campaign is designed to motivate passengers to speak up when they’re with someone who is driving impaired, distracted or in an aggressive way.

Candace Lightner, the founder of the group We Save Lives, said it’s important for passengers to say something when they see a driver doing something that may not be safe.

If a passenger wants to keep a driver from being distracted by their cellphone, Lightner said they can volunteer to answer the phone or send a text while the driver is concentrating on the road.

Lightner also says if you think a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs before they get into the car, do everything you can to keep them from driving, without risking any danger to yourself.

She also said kids should offer reminders to their own parents if they seem to be engaging in any distracted-driving behaviors.

