Householder indicted as Ohio House removes him as Speaker

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Larry Householder was removed as Ohio Speaker of the House Thursday, less than an hour after he was indicted by an federal Grand Jury.

The vote to remove Householder was unanimous, with 9 members voting absent.

BREAKING: A unanimous vote to remove Larry Householder as House Speaker. House is now in recess. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/b3wgPWrUQQ — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) July 30, 2020

The indictment accuses Larry Householder, Jeffrey Longstreth, Neil Clark, Matthew Borges, Juan Cespedes and Generation Now of Rico Conspiracy, in connection with an alleged $60 million bribery scheme involving the passage of 2019’s House Bill 6. The bill included a billion-dollar bailout for two failing nuclear power plants.

The Republican caucus met Tuesday for the first time since Householder’s arrest.

House Republicans issued a statement Tuesday evening saying they will consider a resolution to remove Householder on Thursday.

The resolution to remove Householder as Speaker would require 50 votes to be adopted. It would take effect immediately upon passage.