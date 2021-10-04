Here’s where to get freebies and deals for National Taco Day on Monday

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed several Republican-sponsored election bills, saying they would have perpetuated falsehoods to discredit the 2020 presidential election and made it tougher for people living in large senior facilities and apartment complexes to vote.

Two measures would have codified existing practices by limiting access to Michigan's voter database and keeping electronic pollbooks and voting systems from being connected to the internet on Election Day. The bills implied that outside parties had access to the file and that electronic pollbooks were connected online when neither was the case, the governor wrote to lawmakers.