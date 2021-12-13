Here’s how you can help victims of the devastating tornadoes

Martin Bolton (L) and shop owner Danny Wagner try to shut off a leaking gas meter after his automobile repair shop was destroyed by a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky, on December 11, 2021. Tornadoes ripped through half a dozen states overnight Friday into Saturday, leaving at least 50 people feared dead in a devastated city in Kentucky and around 100 trapped in a partially collapsed Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Photo by John Amis/Agence France Presse/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — After a deadly tornado went across multiple states Friday night and Saturday morning, many are wondering what can be done do to help.

The tornadoes killed several dozen people, and thousands of families have been forced from their homes during the holidays and must begin the long road of repairing or rebuilding their property.

The American Red Cross is on the ground assisting families affected by the storms. Hundreds of workers and volunteers are working across the region to provide relief to those in need, and it has opened at least 12 emergency shelters, it said in a Monday release.

Our station is partnering with the Red Cross to raise disaster relief funds for those impacted by these storms. If you’d like to make a donation, you can follow this link. Online donation amounts begin as low as $10.

It’s possible this was the first-ever “quad-state” tornado.

Western Kentucky appears to be hardest hit. At least 64 people were killed in the state alone, though officials believe the death toll will be lower than initially feared since it appeared many more people escaped a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, than first thought.

Other hard-hit spots included an Amazon facility in Illinois and a nursing home in Arkansas.

President Joe Biden tweeted Saturday that he was briefed on the situation and pledged the affected states would “have what they need as the search for survivors and damage assessments continue.”

—The Associated Press and News 8 contributed to this story.