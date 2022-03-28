GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As spring break season kicks into full swing, uncertainty of gas prices continues to worry some travelers.

“The national average is unchanged in the last week,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “If oil can maintain the big declines we’re seeing today, we could see the national average start to decline later this week — but that’s the big question because (the price of) oil has been all over the map in the last week.”

The price of oil has been very volatile, De Haan said, fluctuating from about $90 to as high as $135 per barrel in the last few weeks.

“I think that volatility will continue. Now, there’s a lot of headlines that have been coming out and oil prices are reacting to those headlines… but all in all, you know, all it could take is one escalation in the situation between Russia and Ukraine for oil to again jump up significantly,” he said.

In West Michigan, the average price of gas is down about 5.5 cents per gallon in the last week, with the average about $4.10 per gallon, De Haan said.

Stations that are selling gas at $3.90 a gallon, De Haan said, are selling at cost. This means that any increase in the price of oil would mean an increase in the cost at the pump because there’s no buffer.

“The good news is that oil prices are plummeting today, but my concern is that if oil prices suddenly jump up for almost any reason, gas prices could jump up back above that $4 mark and they could go back up to $4.19, $4.20 a gallon,” De Haan said.

As many spring breakers begin to head south for warmer weather, De Haan recommends shopping around on the drive down to save money on gas.

“I think Kentucky and Tennessee tend to be the cheapest. Georgia has a gas tax holiday and that could make Georgia more desirable to fill up,” De Haan said, adding that Mississippi and Alabama also have lower prices.

The petroleum analyst recommended avoiding filling up in Michigan and Indiana, if possible.

“The bottom line is to shop around because there’s a lot of different prices that you’ll encounter,” he said.