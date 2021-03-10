Guidelines: Smokers should start lung cancer screenings younger

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With well over 100,000 deaths recorded each year, lung cancer kills more Americans than any other type of the disease.

This week, new guidelines for when annual lung screenings should begin drop the recommended age from 55 to 50. That’s for people have smoked at least a pack a day for 20 years and currently smoke or have quit within the past 15 years.

The new guidelines come from the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force and update 2013 recommendations.

“Lung cancer is a deadly disease that unfortunately accounts for many, many deaths — north of 140,000 a year in the U.S. And we’ve learned that the earlier we can detect lung cancer, the more likely the patient will live for longer,” Dr. Gustavo Cumbo-Nacheli, a pulmonologist at Spectrum Health, said.

Cumbo-Nacheli said the screening process is easy. It’s an outpatient procedure involving a low dose CAT scan. A radiologist looks at the images for abnormalities.

“The earlier we detect, the more likely the patient will be alive in five years,” Cumbo-Nacheli said.