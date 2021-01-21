Granholm’s confirmation hearing scheduled for next week

FILE – In this July 28, 2016, file photo, former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Even after he exits the White House, President Donald Trump’s scorched-earth strategy of challenging the legitimacy of elections and seeking to overturn the will of the voters by any means necessary could have staying power. Granholm, joined with former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, a Republican, to raise concerns about Trump’s refusal to concede and efforts to undermine the integrity of elections. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

WASHINGTON (WOOD) — The confirmation hearing for former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm to be the Secretary of Energy will be held next week, according to the U.S. Senate.

The hearing is scheduled to be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, members of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources may participate in person or virtually, but the hearing will not be open to the public.

The hearing will be streamed live on the committee’s website.

Granholm was Michigan’s governor for two terms from 2003 to 2011 and has recently worked as a political contributor for CNN. She has remained active and popular in the Democratic Party.