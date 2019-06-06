Granger Smith’s son dies; Birthday Bash performance replaced

(WKRN/WOOD) — Country singer Granger Smith’s Birthday Bash performance is being replaced after the death of his youngest child, River.

In an Instagram post, Smith says the little boy passed away after a “tragic accident,” and that despite doctor’s “best efforts,” he was unable to be revived.

“Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father. Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this,” the singer wrote.

ABC News reports the little boy died in a drowning at the family’s home in Texas.

Smith added he and his wife decided to donate their son’s organs so “other children will be given a second chance at life.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Granger and his family,” organizers of the B-93 Birthday Bash posted in the online announcement about the Saturday concert cancellation.

B-93 says Jimmie Allen will take Granger’s place on stage Saturday.