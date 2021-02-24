LIVE NOW: Gov. Whitmer testifies on Capitol Hill on the need for new national infrastructure

*** The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10:15 A.M., you can watch it here live*****

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer will appear before a U.S. Senate committee on Wednesday to testify on the needs of new infrastructure across the nation.

The hearing will start at 10:15 A.M.

The hearing is called “Building Back Better” and it’s being held to address climate change, improve equity, and transportation.

Governor Whitmer will be joined by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan who will also push for additional investments in transportation and infrastructure.

Whitmer ran her campaign on the promise to “Fix the damn roads” in light of poor conditions all across the state. The governor has spent time throughout her term attempting to strike a deal with the Republican-controlled Michigan Legislature to fund road repairs, but to date, no major package has been signed into law.