Go device-free for National Day of Unplugging

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For most of us, the idea of going an entire day without our cell phones is unsettling, to say the least.

But Friday, March 4, we are being encouraged to do just that. It is the National Day of Unplugging, and we are being asked to go 24 hours without screen time.

Digital expert Mark Ostach said it’s important to unplug and carve out time to relax, be active and connect with loved ones. He says National Day of Unplugging is a chance to realize just how much time we spend on our phones and other devices and make a commitment to try to cut back.

Ostach says healthy digital habits are an important part of overall wellness. Four ways he says people can improve their overall digital health include:

No digital gadgets at mealtime. Sleep device-free. Take a digital ‘fast’ at least one hour a day. End your digital day one hour before bed.

His best tip: get outside and get some fresh air, even if it’s just for a few minutes.