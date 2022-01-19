GM expands market for hydrogen fuel cells beyond vehicles

This image provided by General Motors shows the GM Logo. The U.S. government’s highway safety agency approved a request by General Motors to recall four 2021 vehicle makes due to a malfunctioning air bag warning light. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday, June 11, 2021, that the cars in question include the Buick Envision, Cadillac CT4 and CT5, Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Corvette, Suburban and Tahoe, and GMC Yukon and Yukon XL. (General Motors via AP)

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is finding new markets for its hydrogen fuel cell systems.

The automaker announced Wednesday that it will work with another company to build mobile electricity generators, electric vehicle charging stations and power generators for military camps. The emissions-free generators will be designed to power large commercial buildings in the event of a power outage. But GM said it’s possible that smaller ones could someday be marketed for home use.

GM will supply fuel cell power systems to Renewable Innovations of Lindon, Utah, which will build the generators and rapid charging stations. The partnership adds more products and revenue from GM’s hydrogen power systems that now are being developed for heavy trucks, locomotives and even airplanes.