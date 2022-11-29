GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Giving Tuesday, World Vision is sharing some of the things you can do to help with things like food insecurity around the globe and the refugee crisis in Ukraine.

The World Vision gift catalog features more than 100 life-changing gifts, including goats, chickens and cows, which can help families out of poverty by providing a steady source of income.

Gifts start at $10, and are matched up to $1 million by World Vision celebrity ambassador Patricia Heaton and her husband David Hunt.

Handcrafted gifts are also available, which support women and children.

To access the catalog, go to donate.worldvision.org.

For conversations with Lauren Fisher with World vision, watch the videos in the players above.