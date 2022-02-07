Frontier Airlines buying Spirit in $3B budget carrier deal

A Frontier Airlines jetl taxis for takeoff from Denver International Airport in Denver. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill lashed out Wednesday against the airline over the budget carrier’s move to charge passengers extra to guarantee they will sit next to an empty middle seat while flying during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The parent company of the budget carrier Frontier is buying Spirit Airlines in a $2.9 billion cash-and-stock deal that will create the nation’s fifth largest carrier.

The deal is valued at $6.6 billion when accounting for the assumption of debt and other liabilities.

Spirit shareholders will receive 1.9126 shares of Frontier plus $2.13 in cash for each existing Spirit share they own. This implies a value of $25.83 per Spirit share at Frontier’s closing stock price of $12.39 on Friday.

The companies said Monday that the transaction will provide more low-cost fares for more travelers to destinations in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. and Spirit Airlines Inc. also anticipate $1 billion in annual consumer savings and are looking to expand their services with more than 350 aircraft on order.

Existing Frontier shareholders will own approximately 51.5% and existing Spirit stockholders will own approximately 48.5% of the combined airline. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of the year.

Shares of Frontier, based in Denver, slipped almost 3% before the opening bell Monday. Shares of Spirit, based in Miami, jumped about 12%.