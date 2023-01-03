GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Damar Hamlin’s scary injury Monday night left the sports world unsettled and clinging to social media for updates.

The second-year Buffalo Bills safety briefly stood up after making a hit in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals before collapsing. Trainers from both teams quickly rushed to his side. NFL officials confirmed afterward that Hamlin had gone into cardiac arrest and that trainers used both CPR and a defibrillator to restart his heart on the field. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where doctors were able to stabilize him. He was last listed in critical condition.

Hamlin, a second-year player out of the University of Pittsburgh, had started 13 games for the Bills this season, replacing safety Micah Hyde after he suffered a season-ending neck injury in Week 2. He was tied for second on the team with 91 total tackles on the season. Hamlin has also recorded 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

Despite the aggressive nature of football and more than 100 years of league play, the NFL has only lost one player to an injury directly suffered during a game: Detroit Lion Chuck Hughes.

On Oct. 24, 1971, the 28-year-old Hughes suffered a fatal heart attack late in the fourth quarter in a game against the Chicago Bears at Tiger Stadium in Detroit. Just three plays after hauling in a 32-yard pass and setting up the Lions for a potential go-ahead score, the receiver clutched his chest, went limp and fell face down with his arms at his sides. Bears star linebacker Dick Butkus happened to be nearby, saw what happened and quickly called for help.

Sporting News reporter Joe Falls was covering the game. He recalled the nerves he immediately felt in the press box and how at first people thought a doctor was simply leaning close to Hughes, only to realize he was giving the player mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

News reports say Hughes’ time of death was listed at 4:41 p.m., about 50 minutes after he collapsed. But years later, Hughes’ wife Sharon admitted that she knew he was dead before being taken off the field.

An autopsy found that Hughes died after a blood clot had broken loose and lodged in his artery.

According to a Yahoo! Sports story from 2013, Hughes had suffered a heart attack seven weeks before his death in Detroit. Following a preseason game, Hughes collapsed in the Lions locker room and was rushed to Henry Ford Hospital in an ambulance. After a four-day hospital stay, Hughes was cleared to leave, although the circumstances around that decision still hang heavy.

“A few weeks later he told the Detroit News he had sharp pains in his stomach and chest, but no one could figure out what they were,” the story read. “(Hughes) said he could handle it. He said he wanted to play. Later, an autopsy would show he had an enlarged spleen and liver. Several doctors and ER technicians who saw the autopsy report told (writer Jeff Haag) that Hughes probably had a spleen injury that was so painful it triggered the first heart attack. No one would have thought to look for a heart attack. Not in someone seemingly so fit.”

Sharon Hughes filed a lawsuit against Henry Ford Hospital in 1972, accusing the doctors of malpractice following the first heart attack. That lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed amount in 1974.

Football has claimed lives in other leagues and other levels of the sport. A player from the American Football League died from a broken neck in 1960 — a decade before merging with the NFL — and several high school players have died from injuries sustained on the field. Just this past fall, two high schoolers, one in Texas and one in New Jersey, died from head injuries suffered during games.

Death is more common in motorsports. Drivers are lost virtually every year in open wheel and rally car circuits around the world. NASCAR’s top circuit has lost 29 drivers in its 75-year history, however none since Dale Earnhardt’s crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500 on Feb. 18, 2001. Following the crash, NASCAR mandated use of the HANS device specifically designed to protect drivers from head and neck injuries, one that many drivers — including Earnhardt — previously had resisted.

The NHL has also lost one player to an injury on the ice. Minnesota North Stars player Bill Masterton suffered a severe internal brain injury after a hard hit in 1968. Masterton, like most players in that era, was not wearing a helmet. His death sparked the conversations that ultimately led the league to mandate helmets for all players.

Members of the Minnesota North Stars gathered for the funeral of their teammate Bill Masterton on Jan. 18, 1968, in Bloomington, Minnesota. Masterton had died days earlier after suffering a traumatic brain injury during a game against the Oakland Seals. (AP file)

Major League Baseball has its own tragedy: Cleveland’s Ray Chapman. The shortstop died Aug. 17, 1920, about 12 hours after being hit in the head with a pitch from New York Yankee Carl Mays.

The NBA has never lost a player directly to an on-court injury, but incidents on the court have led to tragedy. NBA G-Leaguer Zeke Upshaw, of the Grand Rapids Drive, collapsed during the last minute of the team’s regular-season finale at the DeltaPlex on March 24, 2018.

According to ESPN, Upshaw had fallen into cardiac arrest and his heart did not start beating on its own for another 40 minutes. He died two days later at Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital.

Basketball fans also likely remember Hank Gathers, the Loyola Marymount star who collapsed on the court after going into cardiac arrest in 1990. Or the story of Fennville High School star Wes Leonard, who collapsed minutes after making the game-winning shot to clinch an undefeated regular season in 2011. Like Upshaw, autopsy reports show that Gathers and Leonard both died from a form of cardiomyopathy, a disease within the heart muscle that can lead to sudden heart failure.