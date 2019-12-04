Former WOOD TV8 reporter in car crash in AZ

UNDATED (WOOD) — Former News 8 team member Marc Thompson was involved in a car crash in Arizona Tuesday.

He was involved in a crash in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale Tuesday, his employer KNXV reports. He was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.

Thompson joined WOOD TV8 in 2006 and left in 2015. He helped cover the death of President Gerald R. Ford during his first year at WOOD, courageously shared his battle with kidney illness and a transplant, and anchored weekend newscasts for nearly eight years.

He is now a reporter and weekend anchor at KNXV.

Thank goodness our former colleague is expected to fully recover! Please keep Marc in your thoughts. Posted by Leon Hendrix on Wednesday, December 4, 2019