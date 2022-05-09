GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Former Michigan State University basketball standout Adreian Payne died Monday after being shot in Florida.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in a neighborhood outside of Orlando, WLNS, WOOD TV8’s sister station in Lansing, confirmed through the Orange County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said deputies found Payne with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The man who shot him stayed at the scene after the shooting and was soon questioned by detectives, the sheriff’s office said. The man, identified as Lawrence Dority, 29, was ultimately arrested for first-degree murder.

Payne, a native of Dayton, Ohio, was 31. He played for MSU for four seasons starting in 2010. As a junior, he was named to the Big Ten second team.

He was drafted in 2014 by the Atlanta Hawks at No. 15 overall and went on to play for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic. The Magic waived him in 2018 after an ESPN report revealed he had been accused of sexual assault while at MSU, according to an NBC Sports report. In recent years, he played overseas.