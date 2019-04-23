Former Holland woman found dead in CA Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An undated courtesy photo of Wendi Miller. [ + - ] Video

UNDATED (WOOD) — A woman with ties to West Michigan is the victim of what police are calling a double-homicide at a home south of Los Angeles.

The Orange County, California, coroner confirmed one of the victims is Wendi Miller, formerly known as Wendi Carpenter. She and a man were found shot dead at the man's home in Newport Beach Sunday night.

As of Tuesday, there were no reports of any arrests in the case.

Miller and her family once lived in the Holland area. She made news in West Michigan in 2011 when she seemingly disappeared with her two children, who she did not have custody of. Police put out word looking for her. She eventually surrendered and was charged.

The ordeal prompted her to start a nonprofit that she said worked to help those dealing with the family court system.

On Monday, her son posted online asking for prayers.