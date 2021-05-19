Former college athletes partner with national group to prevent abuse

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Former college athletes who say they were abused by team doctors at the University of Michigan and Ohio State University are partnering with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to help prevent and report abuse.

The program will be formally announced during an 11 a.m. virtual press conference.

Involved in the project is Fox 17 anchor Mike Avery, who in 2019 came forward to say he was among the hundreds of OSU athletes abused by Dr. Richard Strauss. Avery played lacrosse for OSU.

“We collectively need to raise our voices and provide support for one another in order to stop this behavior from continuing,” Avery said in a statement released by NCMEC. “This partnership with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children will provide a national outlet to reaching tens of thousands of young athletes, their parents and coaches to tell them that they need to come forward if they experience abuse or see others who are being abused.”

Also part of the program is Chuck Christian. He’s a former Michigan football player who said he was abused by Dr. Robert Anderson, also believed to have hundreds of victims.

Both Strauss and Anderson are dead.

If you’re a survivor of sexual assault, there is help. The YWCA‘s confidential helpline is available 24 hours a day at 616.454.9922.