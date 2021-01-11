Ford takes 2 of 3 North American vehicle of the year awards

FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2019, file photograph, the company logo shines off the grille of an unsold 2019 F-250 pickup truck at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. Ford Motor Co. posted a stronger-than-expected third-quarter net profit, the company announced Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, as demand for cars and trucks recovered from coronavirus shutdowns and the company sold more high-margin trucks. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co.’s new electric Mustang Mach E is the North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, and the company’s F-150 pickup Truck of the Year honors from a group of auto journalists.

Hyundai’s Elantra compact car took Car of the Year as all three awards were announced during a Monday webcast.

About 50 automotive journalists from the U.S. and Canada serve as judges, for the awards, which are announced every January. They’re chosen from dozens of candidates and must be new or substantially changed. Automakers often use the awards in advertising.

The judges evaluate finalists on value, innovation, design, performance, safety, technology and driver satisfaction. The selection process started last summer.