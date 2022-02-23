Ford recalls 330,000 Mustangs to fix rear camera problem

by: The Associated Press

In this Oct. 20, 2019 file photograph, the company logo shines at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 330,000 Mustangs in the U.S. to fix backup camera displays that go blank or become distorted.

The recall covers cars from the 2015 to 2017 model years.

Documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators say the rearview camera wiring can become loose or damaged, causing the problem.

Dealers will repair the deck lid wiring harness possibly replace the camera.

Notices will be mailed to owners starting March 7. They’ll get another letter when parts are ready.

