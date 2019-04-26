National

Ford: Justice Dept. opens probe into emissions certification

By:

Posted: Apr 26, 2019 08:57 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 26, 2019 08:57 AM EDT

DETROIT (AP) — Ford says the Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into its U.S. emissions certification process.

The automaker said in a regulatory filing the "matter currently focuses on issues relating to road load estimations, including analytical modeling and coastdown testing."

Last September, a group of employees reported possible problems with a mathematical model used to calculate pollution and mileage, prompting Ford to hire an outside firm to run tests. And in February, Ford launched an investigation into whether it overstated gas mileage and understated emissions from a wide range of vehicles.

Ford Motor Co. voluntarily disclosed the matter to the Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board in February. It has also notified a number of other state and federal agencies.

Ford said Friday it's fully cooperating with all government agencies.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Storm Team 8 Weather Experience - Alward Elementary, Hudsonville Photos: Storm Team 8 Weather Experience - Alward Elementary, Hudsonville
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Storm Team 8 Weather Experience - Alward Elementary, Hudsonville

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Storm Team 8 Weather Experience- West Kelloggsville Photos: Storm Team 8 Weather Experience- West Kelloggsville
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Storm Team 8 Weather Experience- West Kelloggsville

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show

Photo Galleries