National

Florida county jokingly 'warns' forecaster to stay away

By:

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 12:25 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2018 12:40 PM EDT

MILTON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida county threatened by Hurricane Michael is jokingly warning a television meteorologist to stay away.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office posted a tongue-in-cheek trespass warning on Facebook for The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore. Cantore is usually on the scene of major storms.

The office wrote: "Everyone knows what's in store when Jim Cantore shows up. So we issued a little notice. lol."

The "warning" provides special conditions for "non-business related visits only," preferably during the winter.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: ArtPrize 10 Awards show
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 Awards show

Photo Galleries
Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan

Photo Galleries
Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night