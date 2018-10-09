Florida county jokingly 'warns' forecaster to stay away

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. This image posted on the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office's Facebook shows shows a trespassing warning for The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. This image posted on the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office's Facebook shows shows a trespassing warning for The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore.

MILTON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida county threatened by Hurricane Michael is jokingly warning a television meteorologist to stay away.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office posted a tongue-in-cheek trespass warning on Facebook for The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore. Cantore is usually on the scene of major storms.

The office wrote: "Everyone knows what's in store when Jim Cantore shows up. So we issued a little notice. lol."

The "warning" provides special conditions for "non-business related visits only," preferably during the winter.