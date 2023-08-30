GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Florida man will spend years in federal prison for receiving child pornography as he carried out a “sextortion” scheme via Snapchat, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan.

Brandon Le, a 22-year-old resident of Maitland, Florida, was sentenced to 70 months, the office announced Tuesday.

Between August and December 2019, Le contacted at least 270 girls on Snapchat under the alias “Ty Addison,” bringing up sexual topics and then threatening his victims, the office said in a release.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan outlined a process Le would often use: He would threaten to publicize sexually-charged conversations if a girl did not send him an explicit photo. Then, he would threaten to publicize the photo if a girl did not send him an explicit video. After that, he would threaten to publicize the video if a girl did not obey his commands on a live video call.

Le targeted many minors and solicited child pornography, according to the release. The office said a 13-year-old girl in the Western District of Michigan was one of his victims.

The attorney’s office said if victims blocked Le, he would sometimes message victims’ friends and family or carry out his threats. He once sent explicit photos of a victim to a college admissions department, according to the release.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten called Le’s actions “nothing short of vile.”

“They had a devastating impact upon his victims,” Totten said.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of sextortion should call the FBI at 1.800.225.5324 or report it to the FBI online.

More information about sextortion schemes can be found on the FBI’s website.