First round of Stimulus Checks delivered

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The IRS deposited the first Economic Impact Payments into taxpayers’ bank accounts Saturday, according to a tweet by the Internal Revenue Service.

The IRS said they know many people are anxious to get their payments and they will continue issuing them as fast as they possibly can.

According to officials, they are asking the public not to call. Also saying most people will not need to take any action, and to check back often for updates. For more information or to see those updates on the Economic Impact Payments, please visit here.