GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A meeting to review Perrigo’s over-the-counter contraceptive pill has been delayed.

The pharmaceutical company announced Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had postponed the review meeting scheduled for Nov. 18 for up to 90 days to review additional information. A new date has not been set.

The meeting with the Nonprescription Drugs Advisory Committee and the Obstetrics, Reproductive and Urologic Drugs Advisory Committee of the FDA will focus on Opill. The medication was approved by the FDA as a prescription drug in 1973 — the same year the U.S. Supreme Court cemented federal abortion rights in the Roe v. Wade ruling. However, those rights have since been rolled back in the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling that was announced in June.

Perrigo is now headquartered in downtown Grand Rapids. HRA Pharma, a Perrigo subsidiary, purchased the rights to Opill from Pfizer in 2014 and has spent seven years performing studies to see whether it is safe enough to be sold without a doctor’s order. If approved, it would be the first of its kind.

Birth control pills have been used safely for decades, but only with doctor supervision. Most birth control pills contain two synthetic hormones: progestin and estrogen. Progestin prevents pregnancy by blocking sperm from accessing the cervix, while estrogen helps reduce cramps, regulates menstruation and forms lighter flows.

The concern with birth control pills is, while extremely rare, they can cause blood clotting issues. FDA data shows that for every 10,000 women who take pills with both hormones, an estimated three to nine women will deal with a blood clot. However, the data shows most of these clots are caused by excess estrogen, and since Opill only contains progestin — not estrogen — the risk for blood clots is even lower. FDA data shows the risk for blood clots is actually higher from pregnancy than from birth control pills.

In a July interview, Dr. Cheryl Wolfe, the vice president and department chief of Women’s Services at Corewell Health, said over-the-counter birth control options are “a long time coming.”

“The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology has really been pushing for over-the-counter contraception for a long time,” Wolfe told News 8. “When you look at patients who have these debilitating challenges with their cycles, painful cycles, very heavy cycles, a lot of times (Opill) may not be that first option that we do give a patient, but it is an option. And the benefits far outweigh the risks.”

Over-the-counter birth control pills are already offered in many other countries, including the United Kingdom and several countries in Asia, Africa and South America.

“At the end of the day, most patients who take birth control pills don’t want to get pregnant. So, they want to make certain that this is right for me,” Wolfe said. “Because this is going to be a new concept. This will be a cultural change. Now I don’t need to go to my provider to get this prescription, but is this the right pill for me?”