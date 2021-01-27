FBI seeks woman in child sexual exploitation case

UNDATED (WOOD) — The FBI is asked for the public’s help to identify a woman who may be able to lead them to a child sexual exploitation victim.

Federal investigators released photos of the woman, referred to as Jane Doe 43, on Wednesday. They described her as a white woman between the ages of 20 and 30 and say she can be heard speaking English in a video they have of her.

The woman, the FBI says, first appeared in a video with a child in October 2019. Investigators say she may know the name of a child who is being sexually exploited. The FBI noted no criminal charges have been filed in the case.

Anyone who knows who she is should call the FBI at 1.800.CALL.FBI (225.5324) or go to the FBI’s online tip website.

The FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program is running the investigation into the woman. You can find more information about other individuals being sought by child sexual abuse investigators at FBI.gov/wanted/ECAP.