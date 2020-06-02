FBI seeks information on violence in nationwide protests

A car fire in downtown Grand rapids in the early hours of May 31, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The FBI is asking for information on people who have incited violence during recent protests across the country.

The FBI says it respects First Amendment rights to protest peacefully. However, those acting violently are interfering with the rights and safety of the First Amendment. The FBI says their mission is to protect the American people.

Charges will be sought for people initiating violence and violating federal law during demonstrations.

The FBI is accepting tips and digital media showing violent encounters.

Anyone who has seen unlawful violent actions is urged to submit information to the FBI’s website or call 1.800.225.5324.

Grand Rapids police have also set up a portal to submit photos and videos. They’ve promised to follow up on every complain. That portal can be found online.