FBI looks for ‘Jane Doe’ in child exploitation case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Federal law enforcement officials are renewing a national effort to identify an individual known as Jane Doe 37 in connection to a sexual exploitation case.

Officials believe Jane Doe 37 may have critical information that could identify a child victim.

Videos with Jane Doe 37 in them were brought to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2014. The EXIF date embedded within the video files showed they were made in April 2012. Officials say audio from the movie “The Land Before Time” can be heard in the background.

Jane Doe 37 is described as a white female with brown hair, wearing dark-framed glasses. It is possible her appearance may have changed, as the videos are seven years old.

Jane Doe 37

Anyone with information on this case or the identity of Jane Doe 37 is asked to contact the FBI’s tip line at 1.800.CALL.FBI (225.5324) or submit a tip online.