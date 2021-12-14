Far too little vote fraud to tip election to Trump, AP finds

National

by: CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, Jake Contos, a supporter of President Donald Trump, chants during a protest against the election results outside the central counting board at the TCF Center in Detroit. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — A review by The Associated Press in the six battleground states disputed by former President Donald Trump has found fewer than 475 cases of potential voter fraud, a number that would have made no difference in the 2020 presidential election.

Democrat Joe Biden won Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and their 79 Electoral College votes by a combined 311,257 votes out of 25.5 million ballots cast for president. The disputed ballots represent just 0.15% of Biden’s victory margin in those states.

Trump, a Republican, has continued to insist that the election was fraudulent by citing a wide range of complaints. The AP review also showed no collusion intended to rig the voting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!