‘Failure to Deliver’: Sen. Peters releases USPS investigative report

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The results of an investigation launched by Sen. Gary Peters into the changes made at the U.S. Postal Service became available Wednesday.

Peters’ report, named “Failure to Deliver,” says the recent changes implemented under U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy slowed mail service across the country, including a sharp decline in Detroit.

The report found that DeJoy was not upfront about the changes he made, which included instituting arbitrary deadlines; meaning mail could be left at the post office which normally would have been delivered.

There were also reports of sorting equipment being removed from post offices, which also slowed the mail. It’s been nearly two months since those changes were made and Peters says on-time delivery has still not fully recovered.

He says DeJoy needs to reverse the changes he’s made. Peters has also urged Congress to pass his Delivering for America Act to prevent Postmaster General DeJoy from making any further changes which could harm service amid the pandemic.

Peters, a Democratic senator up for reelection this November, received nearly 8,000 submissions from postal service employees and constituents across the country who shared with him their concerns about the delays.

Mail deliveries across the country are only expected to rise for mail-in, absentee ballot voting for the upcoming November election.