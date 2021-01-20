Experts on what Biden’s inauguration means for US and Trump’s legacy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two West Michigan professors from GVSU, one retired and the other still working, joined Luke Laster at the News 8 Live Desk Wednesday morning for a look at a unique, historic inauguration.

Dr. Richard Hiskes, a professor emeritus of political science and human rights at the University of Connecticut, who also taught at Grand Valley State University, and Professor Roger Moiles, senior affiliate faculty in the Political Science Department at GVSU, discussed Inauguration Day tradition as Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States.

They also dove into President Donald Trump’s value to the Republican Party moving forward, what he leaves behind for Biden and Trump’s overall legacy.

“I think, for millions of Americans, Donald Trump represented their voice being heard, for what they thought was the first time. We shouldn’t downplay that,” Hiskes said.

As if the pandemic and heightened security wasn’t enough, the country as a whole remains divided — arguably more now than anytime in modern history. With any new beginning, though, a new chance for a bright future arises.

“I hope we’re able to turn a page,” Moiles said. “If the Biden administration is able to make some progress, some serious progress on the vaccinations, rolling that out in large scale and if we’re able to get back to work and things start to turn the corner, I think we’ll start to see some of the division start to dissipate. I’m hopeful for the future. This is an opportunity.”

To hear the full, 35-minute conversation, check out the video above. Watch a conversation with News 8 political reporter Rick Albin following Biden’s first speech as president of the United States below.

Our digital Inauguration Day coverage continues at 10 a.m. Thursday morning with Hope College Professor Fred Johnson III. Tune in on woodtv.com, on WOOD TV8’s Facebook and Twitter pages.