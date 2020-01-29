Experts: Flu a bigger worry than coronavirus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s no evidence the strain of coronavirus that has killed more than 130 people in China has been detected in West Michigan, but its brothers and sisters have.

Corona is actually a family of seven viruses. Some of them are found in what would be considered the common cold. The strain that has everybody talking, 2019-nCoV, is the latest to be discovered. So far, there’s no vaccination for it, and that’s what has a lot of people worried.

But health officials say the more immediate danger is the flu bug that’s been closing schools and filling emergency rooms in West Michigan.

“I think the risk to the public is much more from the flu than it is from the Corona virus at this point,” Kent County Medical Director Dr. Nirali Bora told News 8 Wednesday. “The same things we would do to protect ourselves from Corona virus are the same things we would do to protect from the flu. Covering your cough, washing your hands. If you’re sick stay home. “

Still, coronavirus is a bad bug.

If you were to get it, it could be anywhere from two days to two weeks before symptoms present themselves, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Health experts are still trying to figure out just how contagious the virus is. The CDC says while the virus is a public health threat, the risk to the general public is low because the outbreak has been mostly contained in China. Only a handful of people in the U.S. have it.

Regardless, the images of people getting screened at large U.S airports are scary.

“But I think it is a good reminder for people to pay attention to illness,” Dr. Bora said. “So if people haven’t gotten their flu shots, this is still a good time to go ahead and get that, because we know that there is flu here. And it’s much easier to get the flu with how many people have it here compared to how many people have the coronavirus.”

You can reach out to your county health officials for information on getting the flu vaccine.