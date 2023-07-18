GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Another national strike is looming that experts say could substantially disrupt deliveries, delay packages and worsen the supply chain.

Last week, talks between UPS and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters broke down. The union could walk out when their contract expires at the end of the month.

If 340,000 UPS workers go on strike at the end of the month, experts say it won’t take long for your packages to be delayed.

“It will be very, very, very disruptive,” said Michigan State University professor Jason Miller, an expert in transportation logistics.

Miller said some West Michigan residents with fewer delivery options would wait longer than others.

“Folks in more rural Michigan, if you shop on Amazon, you’ll be more affected than folks in more Urban locations where Amazon’s delivery surface providers tend to provide most of the deliveries,” he said.

UPS is a mammoth in the shipping business, handling a quarter of parcels shipped across the nation every day. That’s 24 million packages a day.

If union workers go on strike, experts estimate UPS could still process four million packages a day using non-union workers. Although shipping companies like FedEx would also step in, Miller said it’s not nearly enough to fill the gap.

“You can’t make up for that much of a loss of that large of a player in the industry,” Miller said. “So there will be rampant disruptions.”

Miller expects supply chain disruptions across the board. In the health care field, the delivery of critical medical supplies would be interrupted.

“Manufacturers of medical devices and medical products ship extensively with parcel carriers,” Miller said.

If you have to get your car repaired, it could take longer to get the parts you need.

“The consumer that needs parts replaced at the auto dealership, most of those parts get from wholesalers to the auto dealership by a parcel carrier like UPS,” he said.

Miller believes the industrial disruptions would not start immediately but would worsen over time.

“If it gets beyond five or six days, that’s when we’re gonna see more of the industrial disruptions, just because of safety stock issues will get us a little bit of the ways,” he said. “But if we look at a 16 day strike like in the 1990s, that would be very, very disruptive.”

A new analysis by the Anderson Economic Group found that a 10-day UPS strike would cause $4 billion in losses for consumers and small businesses. The last time union workers went on strike was in 1997 for 15 days. That was before e-commerce. With current high demand, experts forsee a larger fallout from the strike.

“Overall, moving parcels is a much more important part of economic activity today than it was in the 1990s,” Miller said.

In 1997, 185,000 teamsters went on strike, costing the UPS hundreds of millions of dollars. This strike would involve nearly double the number of union members.

“UPS is still about the same share of the sector in terms of employment,” Miller said. “The big difference today is the e-commerce demand. But also on the supply side, FedEx ground did not exist back in 1997 and you also didn’t have Amazon.”

On the bright side, Miller doesn’t expect you’ll have to pay more to ship packages normally. But because of delays, you may end up paying for faster shipping.

“The last thing you would want to do is increase your prices in a way that would seem very predatory to shippers,” Miller said.

Miller believes if there is a strike, it will be short. He expects a deal to be reached quickly, saying both sides will be motivated to come to an agreement — the workers because of lost wages and the company because of lost revenue.