Elton John postpones farewell concert dates after testing positive for COVID-19

Elton John, seen at the Academy Awards in 2020, confirmed this week that he would be postponing a few concert dates after testing positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) — Elton John is postponing a couple of his farewell concerts after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement came Tuesday morning. The postponed shows were originally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 25, and Wednesday, Jan. 26, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

“Hi everyone, wanted to send a message to let you know that I have contracted COVID and so have had to reschedule my shows in Dallas. If you have tickets, you’ll be contacted with the new dates really soon,” John wrote in his Instagram story.

He said the news came as a “massive disappointment,” and he apologized to fans.

“Fortunately, I’m fully vaccinated and boosted and my symptoms are mild so I’m fully expecting to be able to make the Arkansas shows this weekend,” John added.

The American Airlines Center in Dallas, where John was scheduled to perform, confirmed that tickets for Tuesday and Wednesday’s shows will be honored at a later date.

“Fans should hold on to their tickets as they will be honored at the rescheduled dates to be announced soon,” reads a message posted to the arena’s website. “Elton and the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour look forward to returning to the stage shortly.”