‘Echoes from the past’ as Joe Biden set to become 46th president

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — President-elect Joseph R. Biden is coming into office during a time when the United States seems more divided than ever before and there is plenty of work to be done to help bring the nation together once again.

However, his presidency will begin on a divisive note. President Donald J. Trump will not be at his successor’s inauguration at the Capitol Wednesday. He will instead hold a sendoff of his own.

It’s just one of many traditions set to be broken on this historic day. University of Connecticut Professor Emeritus Richard Hiskes says this departure from the norm is a major loss to our democratic process.

“It’s a very sad thing because in many ways, beyond elections, the single thing that characterizes a democratic form of government is this peaceful transfer of power and because that’s not happening… that’s a serious breach, not just of tradition but that’s a serious breach of democratic practice and democratic theory even,” Hiskes said. “So, we have a lot to come back from. Whatever people think about the Trump presidency as a whole, and there will be lots of debate about his relative accomplishments and so forth, the manner of its ending, is unique, uniquely harmful for the future of democracy in this country. It’s something that’s going to take a lot of work by the incoming president and really by all American citizens to try and bring it back.”

The last time an outgoing president did not attend the incoming president’s inauguration was 152 years ago when then-President Andrew Johnson snubbed his successor and political rival, Ulysses S. Grant.

Certainly, many traditions are exactly that, traditions, but in past contentious election cycles leaders have been able to set aside their hard feelings and pass the torch with a sense of hospitality. President Trump, however, unable to do so he did not invite the Bidens to the White House and it remains to be seen if the 45th president will leave a note on the Resolute Desk for the 46th.

“I can’t think of any other inauguration where there were such fear and ill will towards an incoming president,” Hiskes said. “Certainly, in my experience and my life and in the study of constitutional history and constitutional law in this country, I don’t think there’s ever been an inauguration like this. Hopefully never again.”

It isn’t the first time an incoming president inherited a difficult situation. Biden will soon inherit a particularly daunting task, one quite unlike any other president before him has ever faced.

Uniting an embattled nation — like Abraham Lincoln. Restoring faith and trust in that nation — like Gerald R. Ford.

“I actually think Joe Biden is the perfect president for this moment,” Hiskes said.

It’s been his slogan throughout the election, “battling for the soul of the nation.” Biden’s words will soon be put to the test to see if he is the man for the job who took the reins under similar circumstances to Grand Rapids favorite son, the 38th president.

“In many ways, he’s coming in under similar circumstances like Gerald Ford after Nixon’s resignation. I remember in his inaugural speech in the East Room he said, ‘Our long national nightmare is over. Our constitution prevailed,” historical author Milton Nieuwsma said. “I think we saw the constitution prevail in a similar fashion two weeks ago after the attack on the Capitol.”

Nieuwsma, a Hope College grad, who wrote “Inventing America”, explains why the Capitol attack will be one of the defining moments of Trump’s presidency, one that could place him in the basement when compared to other heads of state.

“How Trump will be defined 50 years from now… I believe the defining moment of his administration was the attack on the Capitol and the threat it posed to our democracy,” Nieuwsma said. “More than anything else, the coronavirus epidemic, the economic fallout from that… my suspicion — the next time historians rank the presidents — my suspicion is that they will put Donald Trump dead last.”

The defining moment, the Capitol attack, one of the reasons Biden, like Ford, won’t have a traditional inauguration.

“Gerald Ford didn’t have an inauguration — he was just sworn in and for the obvious reason that he was stepping up,” Hiskes said. “So, I don’t know if that there is any parallel to this inauguration.”

To find one parallel, you would have to go back 160 years to the inauguration of the 16th president, Abraham Lincoln.

“The war was going to start very soon, the Civil War,” Hiskes said. “He was escorted to the Capitol by a huge number of cavalry and armed infantry troops but there was an inauguration and there were people there on the mall. This year of course there won’t be anybody on the mall. It’ll be closed.”

Civilians replaced with soldiers. Their roaring applause exchanged with cautious optimism from home.

“Joe Biden is inheriting some enormous challenges,” Nieuwsma said. “Probably as grave as Lincoln inherited at the beginning of the Civil War. You know we talked about Gerald Ford, but I think Lincoln inherited an even bigger challenge.”

Uniting a nation, restoring faith in it. These historians are hopeful Biden will be the man, the president for the moment.

“I haven’t lost hope. I hope my fellow citizens haven’t lost hope. Our democracy has survived 234 years… I see no reason why it can’t survive another 234 years and then some,” Nieuwsma said.