Donate animals to combat poverty this Giving Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This Giving Tuesday, you can help people around the world out of extreme poverty by gifting them animals for nutrition and a source of income.

World Vision supports the donation of chickens, cows, goats and sheep. You can also donate water filtration systems, school supplies and access to medicine.

You can buy handcrafted gifts like scarves and jewelry, made for fair wages and in safe places, to support the program.

World Vision works to combat poverty in about 100 countries, with health, education, disaster relief and hunger programs.

