GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s almost time to turn the clocks back one hour. Most of the nation will return to standard time on Nov. 6.

According to some health experts, seasonal time changes are not good for us, especially when it comes to sleep.

The U.S. Senate passed the ‘Sunshine Protection Act’ earlier this year, to try to keep daylight saving time permanent.

But Dr. Erin Flynn-Evans with the American Academy of Sleep Medicine says standard time would actually be better for our health. She says standard time matches our body’s internal clock, ensures more light and promotes safety in the morning.

The U.S. tried permanent daylight saving time in 1973, but the experiment lasted only eight months before congress reverted the nation to standard time in the fall.