GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Doctors at the University of Michigan Health-West are raising awareness about the importance of keeping your blood pressure in check this High Blood Pressure Education Month.

Dr. Ronald Grifka says it’s important to understand the impact of high blood pressure on overall health. Potential consequences include heart disease, stroke, kidney problems and vision loss.

Grifka also said it’s important to be aware of risk factors such as age, family history and unhealthy lifestyle habits.

He says some preventative measures include adopting a balanced diet with reduced sodium intake, engaging in regular physical activity and managing stress effectively.

