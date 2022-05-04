MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Democratic group is focusing its television advertising spending in the upper Midwest states of Michigan and Wisconsin where Democratic incumbent governors face tough reelection bids.

The Democratic Governors Association announced Wednesday that it is spending $75 million on ads in seven states, with $23 million going to help Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and $21 million for Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.

The group said it was also spending in Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada and New Mexico. In Michigan, 10 Republicans are running in the Aug. 2 primary to take on Whitmer. Four Republicans are running for a chance to take on Evers.