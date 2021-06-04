Delta flight diverted after passenger attempts to breach cockpit

by: Joey Gill, Nexstar Media Wire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WKRN) — A flight from Los Angeles to Nashville was diverted to Albuquerque on Friday afternoon after a passenger attempted to break into the cockpit.

According to Albuquerque International Sunport officials, the passenger attempted to breach the cockpit of Delta Airlines Flight #386 but was unsuccessful.

The plane safely landed in Albuquerque around 2:20 p.m. MT (1:20 p.m. CT) and the passenger was arrested by airport police.

The plane took off again and was expected to land in Nashville by 5:35 p.m. local time.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

