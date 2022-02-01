Death of former Miss USA reignites mental health conversation

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, help is available at all times by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1.800.273.TALK.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The death of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst is reigniting the conversation about mental health and suicide.

Kryst won the Miss USA title in 2019. Prior to competing in the pageant, the 30-year-old was a successful lawyer.

Kryst died by suicide over the weekend in New York City.

Mental Health advocates say people are often caught off guard when notable or well-known figures die by suicide, but mental illness impacts a significant number of people.

“(Suicide is) an end result to an illness that possibly went untreated. Often times, people who die by suicide people think that they are selfish, which in fact is not the truth. That person who is contemplating or attempts or does die by suicide was in a lot of pain,” said Christy Buck with the West Michigan Mental Health Foundation.

Buck says current statistics show one in five adults will struggle with their mental health in any given year and one in four families will have a family member that struggles with mental illness. She says it is one of the leading causes of disability.

“We know there is a very high rate of suicide right now amongst 24-to-34-year-olds. We know this. The highest is men. We need to be having these conversations with these people,” said Buck. “Anybody can really be at risk. That is where awareness and education comes into play.”

Mental health advocates say knowing the signs to look for can save a life. They include changes in appetite, sleeping more, spending more time alone, crying spells, feelings of hopelessness and use of drugs and alcohol.

Buck says once you notice a change in behavior, even if small, ask the person about the change. Buck says sometimes people will instinctively respond by saying they’re OK, but be persistent and tell them why you’re asking.

“‘I’ve noticed changes in this person’s behavior.’ That’s how you start the conversation with someone. ‘Well, what I’ve noticed recently is you’re typically the person that always makes coffee first thing in the morning when you come to work, and what I’ve noticed is you come into work and you go right into your office,'” Buck said in an example.

The West Michigan Mental Health Foundation uses the acronym “NICE” — which stands for notice, invite, challenge and empower — to implement their action plan. Organization leaders say once you notice a change in behavior, begin a conversation with the person. From there, they say it’s best to challenge that person to seek treatment. Lastly they say you should have resources ready such as the suicide prevention hotline.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1.800.273.8255

Bucks says it’s also important to get rid of the stigma surrounding mental illness and suicide to help prevent future deaths.

“For family members that lose someone by suicide, a lot of that (shame) goes back to, what did I do wrong? What did I miss? That embarrassment, the shame that I didn’t know this,'” said Buck. “With an individual who’s not seeking help and treatment, a lot of that shame is the embarrassment that goes, ‘I’m letting people down. I’m not a strong enough man, I’m not a good enough coworker. I’m not a good employee, I’m a terrible mom.’ I mean there are so many things that are going on in someone’s mind when they are struggling with this illness called depression.”