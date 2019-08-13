Authorities plan update in probe of Dayton mass shooting

This undated booking photo provided by the Montgomery County Sheriff shows Ethan Kollie. (Montgomery County Sheriff via AP)

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are working to piece together what led to a mass shooting in Ohio after accusing the gunman’s friend of buying body armor used in the massacre.

This August 2019 photo provided by the Dayton Police Department shows the firearm used by Connor Betts in a mass shooting in a popular entertainment district on Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. (Dayton Police Department via AP)

Dayton, Ohio, officials plan an update on the investigation at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Federal authorities announced charges Monday against a longtime friend of gunman Connor Betts. Ethan Kollie is accused of lying on federal firearms forms while buying a pistol not used in the shooting.

They also accused Kollie of buying armor and a 100-round magazine for Betts. They said there was no evidence he knew what Betts planned.

Police say Betts killed nine people including his sister on Aug. 4 before they killed him.

Kollie will appear Wednesday in federal court. His attorney says Kollie was shocked by the shooting.