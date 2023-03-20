(NewsNation) — It has been 39 days since Maria Del Carmen Lopez was kidnapped from her home in Pueblo Nuevo, Mexico. Her family is yet to receive any updates from the FBI on the status of the investigation.

“It’s been a roller coaster for the last 39 days. It definitely seems like we’re actually living inside of a nightmare,” said Zonia, Maria’s daughter.

Zonia was alerted by family members in Mexico about her mother’s kidnapping. The kidnappers then made contact with Zonia, asking for a bounty for her mother.

“It was shocking. It was an actual, it’s like your body and your mind. Everything goes into a state that obviously you’ve never been in. It’s disbelief, but at the same time, as weird as it sounds, some kind of comfort because you’re at least having some kind of communication,” Zonia said.

The FBI is offering a $20,000 dollar reward for any information leading to Maria’s whereabouts as the family grows desperate for information. The Lopez family is also holding out hope that Mexican authorities are able to do more to help her.

“We’re hoping that in the next few days, that the government in Mexico gives full support to the authorities there and their troops to conduct the search. It’s a small state, it’s a small town, that they enable everything in their power, so that they can find my mother and that this doesn’t become another kidnapping, where it just goes unsolved,” said Zonia.

This comes as three women from Texas disappeared after they entered Mexico last month. The FBI and local authorities were alerted of their disappearance and are investigating, but have not offered any updates on that case either.

There are also over 100,000 Mexican nationals missing in Mexico currently.

“We know we’re not the only family already. And we know that there’s plenty others. They deserve answers also,” said Zonia.