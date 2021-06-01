Cyberattack affects JBS meat processing in US, Australia

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV/WOOD) — Meat processing giant JBS has stopped production at at least one U.S. plant after it announced it was the target of an organized cybersecurity attack.

JBS USA said determined Sunday that it was attacked and said that attack is affecting some of the servers that support its North America and Australian IT systems. JBS announced it is suspending all affected systems and notifying the authorities.

In Plainwell, the JBS plant was up and running Tuesday.

JBS Beef in Green Bay, Wisconsin, posted on its Facebook page saying there would be no production Tuesday. It did not mention if it was related to the cyber attack.

Thousands of Australian meat workers had no work for a second day on Tuesday. A government minister said it might be days before production resumes.

JBS said it is not aware of any evidence at this time that any customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised. The company also says the resolution of the incident will take time, which can delay transactions with customers and suppliers.

—News 8’s Heather Walker contributed to this report.