LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Investigators in Florida say a man had some sort of argument with former Michigan State basketball star Adreian Payne before getting a gun and shooting him dead, court documents show.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday at a townhome complex in Orange County, Florida, near Orlando.

According to court documents, suspect Lawrence Dority, 29, was dropped off at a home by his father and the two saw a car parked nearby. After some type of interaction between Payne and Dority, Dority went into his home, came back with a gun and fired it at Payne, the documents say.

Deputies found Payne with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police records show at least part of the interaction was caught on a surveillance camera. According to the documents, a female voice can be heard saying, “Do not pull your gun out,” and, “We were asked to come here,” before a shot was fired.

Dority called 911 after the incident and said, “This man tried coming to my house, he cut around my block, and he tried shooting me. He acted like got a gun, and I shot him,” according to court documents.

The documents go on to say that Dority spoke with detectives and told them Payne had no business being at his home that late at night. Dority added that he was intimidated by Payne’s size and argued his actions were justified.

But according to the court documents, the early investigations show Payne did not pose an immediate threat to Dority.

“Based on the facts and circumstances of the investigation your affiant reasonably believes Dority committed the homicide of Payne,” an investigator wrote. “Dority knowingly and intentionally fired a firearm at Payne. At that time, according to witness testimony, Payne was not threatening Dority in any way.”

Dority is scheduled to be in court Tuesday afternoon for an initial hearing.

Payne, an Ohio native, played for four seasons at MSU and went on to play for three different teams in the NBA. He was 31.