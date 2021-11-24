Country Time, Kool-Aid, other drink mixes recalled

(WTAJ) — Several brands of powdered drinks have been voluntarily recalled by Kraft Heinz in the U.S. due to the potential presence of metal and glass.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, some Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages that have a “use by” date between May 10, 2023, and Nov. 1, 2023, are being voluntarily recalled.

The FDA said the issue was first discovered during an internal review at the manufacturing facility.

Anyone who purchased the items should either discard them or return them to the store where it was purchased. A full list of products can be found on the FDA’s website.

“No other sizes, varieties or code dates of Country Time Lemonade, Kool-Aid, Arizona Tea, Tang or other powdered beverages, ready-to-drink beverages or Kraft Heinz products are included in this recall,” the FDA said.