College Board uses new tool for application process

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The College Board launched a new tool called Landscape after plans to add an “adversity score” to the SAT test backfired.

The idea surrounding Adversity Score was to measure hardships students face at their school and in their neighborhood. The hardships are based on several factors and give colleges a score for that applicant, ranging from 1 through 100.

The College Board pivoted, after people became upset with the idea of reducing hardship down to a single number. That’s when the tool Landscape was developed.

The big difference between the two tools is there won’t be a single score for the tool Landscape.

Landscape compiles comprehensive and consistent information about schools and neighborhoods. It measures items such as class size, attendance and crime.

“It wasn’t meant to compete, to put people, districts, students in those districts that are applying against each other. It was meant to give context for individual students,” said East Grand Rapids High School College Counselor Lori Johnston. “If it can help and support a student who otherwise might not have had access (to college) absolutely, it’s a good thing.”

Landscape does not replace a student’s individual application information.

For more information on the tool, click here.