GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 20 people are safe after being rescued from two separate ice floes on the Great Lakes on Monday.

The U.S. Coast Guard’s Ninth District — the “Guardians of the Great Lakes” — reported last night that rescue operations were conducted on Lake Huron’s Saginaw Bay and Lake Michigan’s Sturgeon Bay.

The calls in Green Bay came in first. WBAY reports that one group of nine — including five children — and another group of two were stranded on two ice floes that had broken off near Sherwood Point. The group of two was found approximately a quarter mile from shore, while the larger floe had drifted approximately three-quarters of a mile away from shore.

The U.S. Coast Guard launched two rescue missions on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, one on Sturgeon Bay in Lake Michigan and another on Saginaw Bay in Lake Huron. (Courtesy U.S. Coast Guard Ninth District)

Investigators believe the heavy winds contributed to the sudden break. The Coast Guard, Door County Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources coordinated the rescue effort.

Hours later, the Coast Guard received another distress call, this time on Saginaw Bay. This time 14 people were stranded on a single ice floe. An airboat from the Coast Guard’s Saginaw River station and an aircrew from the Detroit station responded and brought everyone back to shore.

No injuries were reported with either incident.

In a social media post, the Ninth District encouraged people to check the weather and ice conditions before stepping out onto any frozen body of water.