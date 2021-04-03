Chief: 3 dead, 4 hurt in North Carolina house party shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Police in the North Carolina city of Wilmington say that seven people have been shot and three of them killed at a house party.

Wilmington police say officers responded shortly after midnight and discovered that a gunfight had erupted.

A 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were killed. A 16-year-old girl also died. Four other people who ranged in age from 18 to 21 were wounded.

Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams told WECT-TV that police do not immediately have any suspects or a motive.

Local District Attorney Ben David said the shooting is one of the worst crimes the area has had in his two decades as a prosecutor.